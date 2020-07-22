Webster Financial (WBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WBS opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

