Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $260.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $230.64 and last traded at $229.88, approximately 1,603,977 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,409,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.83.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,617 shares of company stock worth $17,025,951. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 31.9% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,496 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $44,329,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 92.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 623,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,632,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

