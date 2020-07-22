Watson Rebecca Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after buying an additional 913,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.