Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $196.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average is $169.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

