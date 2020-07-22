Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watford from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watford has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $352.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maamoun Rajeh bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watford by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Watford by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Watford by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

