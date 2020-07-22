Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 25.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

