WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s (WRTBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

