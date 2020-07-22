WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

WRTBY opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

