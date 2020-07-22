Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
WKRCF stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57. Want Want China has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.
About Want Want China
