Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

