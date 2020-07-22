Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

WMT opened at $132.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.10. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

