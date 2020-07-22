Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.
WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.
WMT opened at $132.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.10. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
