Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

