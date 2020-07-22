Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.47, approximately 143,569 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,505,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $417.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waitr by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Waitr by 31.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 90.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waitr by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

