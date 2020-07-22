Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.10 ($19.21).

WAC opened at €16.20 ($18.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of €19.57 ($21.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

