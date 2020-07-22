Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €75.00 ($84.27) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.55 ($72.52).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €79.00 ($88.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.74. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a one year high of €76.16 ($85.57).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

