VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) vs. Central Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:CPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of VSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and VSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 1.65 $58.32 million $2.03 7.46 VSB Bancorp $16.57 million 2.31 $3.41 million N/A N/A

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Central Pacific Financial and VSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.55%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than VSB Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and VSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 19.76% 9.63% 0.84% VSB Bancorp 19.82% 8.60% 0.88%

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats VSB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

VSB Bancorp Company Profile

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

