Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.