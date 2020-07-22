Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.