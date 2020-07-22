Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,330 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $21,911,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 446,178 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.