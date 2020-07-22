Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

