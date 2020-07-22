Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Raised to $13.50 at Scotiabank

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTMNF. CIBC upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Haywood Securities upgraded Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.