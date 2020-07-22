Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) vs. Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Head to Head Comparison

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility and Pure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Pure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Pure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.97% 35.20% 8.45% Pure Acquisition N/A 23.75% 0.43%

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Pure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.20 $33.34 million $0.65 16.65 Pure Acquisition N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Pure Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Pure Acquisition

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

