Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.71-4.91 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

