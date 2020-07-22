Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.