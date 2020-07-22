Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

