Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $260.84

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.84 and last traded at $259.52, with a volume of 28505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.30.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $62,585.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326 in the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.