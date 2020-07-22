Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

