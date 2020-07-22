Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.16

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.16 and last traded at $83.12, with a volume of 1273920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

