Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.28

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 8140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

