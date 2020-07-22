Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.28

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 8140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.