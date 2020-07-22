Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after buying an additional 182,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,062,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $217.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $219.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

