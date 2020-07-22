ValuEngine Upgrades U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to “Buy”

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $5.01 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.