ValuEngine Upgrades Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) to “Hold”

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKOMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Tokio Marine stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

