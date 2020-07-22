ValuEngine Upgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to “Buy”

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.