ValuEngine Upgrades DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

