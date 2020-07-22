ValuEngine Upgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Buy

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $129.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.00 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

