ValuEngine Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Sell

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 469.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 273,605 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

