ValuEngine Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Hold

AAVVF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.21 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 116.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

