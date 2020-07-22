ValuEngine Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Sell

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $637,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,055. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.