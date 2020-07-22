ValuEngine Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Strong Sell

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
