ValuEngine Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Strong Sell

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.29.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.