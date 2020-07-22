Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.