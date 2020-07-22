Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 5.9%

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.41, 41,808 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,345,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCNX. ValuEngine upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaccinex in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $135.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,126,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 68.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

