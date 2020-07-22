Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.18. Unum Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 24,912 shares.

UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

