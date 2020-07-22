Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Unitil worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 216,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 736,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth $606,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 96,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

