UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UNH opened at $305.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

