Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

