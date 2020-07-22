Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

Shares of AUB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,640.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

