Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €43.00 by HSBC

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €43.00 ($48.31) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($65.73) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.58 ($54.58).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

