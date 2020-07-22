Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Umpqua worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Umpqua by 100.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.