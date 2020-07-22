Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,071,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Bank of America raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.