Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 546.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. AXA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $201.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $359.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

